Multichain announces its upcoming integration with Ontology

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it is preparing to integrate with the Ontology Network. The team said the integration will deliver fast, simple, and safe bridge services that users need to navigate the Web3 ecosystem.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by 2% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $6.41

Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain and distributed collaboration platform. Ontology aims to solve the trust problem with blockchains, with a prime focus on identity security and data integrity issues.