IoTeX announces its new governance framework

The IoTeX team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has introduced a new governance framework. The team explained that governance discussions would be held on the IoTeX Forum, while voting would be performed on the IoTeX Governance Portal. At a high level, new governance ideas will be proposed by Delegates, voted upon by token-holders, and implemented by the IoTeX Foundation and core developing entities.

IoTeX's mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization. IOTX is down by 1.8% so far today and is currently trading at $0.03640.