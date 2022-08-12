copy link
IoTeX announces its new governance framework
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-12 16:48
The IoTeX team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has introduced a new governance framework. The team explained that governance discussions would be held on the IoTeX Forum, while voting would be performed on the IoTeX Governance Portal. At a high level, new governance ideas will be proposed by Delegates, voted upon by token-holders, and implemented by the IoTeX Foundation and core developing entities.
