Pancakeswap announces CAKE emission reduction

The Pancakeswap team informed its community via Twitter on Thursday that CAKE emissions are now 12.75 per block. The team said the Chefs implemented some configuration upgrades to take full advantage of MasterChef v2. It eliminates the 45,000 CAKE daily burn for the legacy lottery injections. Those burns will now be handled by MasterChef v2 directly along with the usual weekly CAKE burn. Therefore, the effective emissions are now even lower.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 2.27% today and is currently trading at $4.301.