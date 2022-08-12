copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-12)
Binance
2022-08-12 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -0.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,598 and $24,427 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,994, down by -1.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLUX, BAL, and API3, up by 29%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (Aug 12, 2022): BTC’s Blow Off Top!Read out OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 8th - Aug 12th)Ready Binance NFT's weekly highlights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights (Aug 12, 2022)
- MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Removing $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
- Aave GHO Stablecoin Proposal Has Merit But Also Carries Risks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9996 (-0.83%)
- ETH: $1898.98 (+0.41%)
- BNB: $323.4 (-0.55%)
- XRP: $0.3738 (-1.32%)
- ADA: $0.5319 (-0.80%)
- SOL: $43.24 (-0.55%)
- DOT: $9.39 (+1.19%)
- DOGE: $0.07094 (-0.82%)
- AVAX: $29.01 (+0.69%)
- MATIC: $0.9198 (-0.77%)
Top gainers on Binance:
