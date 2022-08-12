Vitalik Buterin: The Merge’s Exact Date Will Depend On Hashrate

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a tweet on Friday said although bordel.wtf predicts September 15 as the anticipated date for the Merge, the exact date of the Merge will depend on hashrate.

Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have not strongly asserted a date, but September 15 is most likely based on the current hashrate at 879.2 TH/s.

Vitalik Buterin Suggests Hashrate for Merge’s Exact Date

Vitalik Buterin in a tweet on August 12 announces that the terminal total difficulty (TTD) has been set to 58750000000000000000000. The Ethereum Mainnet is ready to merge with the Beacon Chain to transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

He believes the Ethereum PoW network or Ethereum Mainnet has only a fixed number of hashes to mine. According to bordel.wtf, the anticipated date for the Merge is September 15. However, the exact date of the Merge will depend on hashrate.

“The terminal total difficulty has been set to 58750000000000000000000. This means the ethereum PoW network now has a (roughly) fixed number of hashes left to mine. bordel.wtf predicts the merge will happen around Sep 15, though the exact date depends on hashrate.”

If hashrate generally stays stable near the predicted 879.2 TH/s, the Merge may happen on September 15. However, if hashrate fluctuates as the date gets near, the Merge date would likely change.

The Ethereum network needs an average hashrate of 872.2 TH/s to achieve the Total Terminal Difficulty of 58750000000000000000000 on September 15 at 04:44 UTC.

This week, the developers completed the Goerli testnet Merge. Next, the developers will perform Bellatrix and Paris upgrades. The tentative dates for the Bellatrix and Paris upgrades are September 6 and September 15.

The Merge is expected to happen after the Bellatrix upgrade but before the end of September.

Earlier, the Ethereum developers predicted September 19 as the expected date of Merge. Thus, it’s most likely the Merge to happen between September 15-19.

The much-awaited Ethereum Merge has pushed ETH prices to a high of $1927 in the last 24 hours. However, the price has since corrected to $1885, down nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.

EthereumPoW’s Ethereum Hard Fork Plan

Despite Vitalik Buterin criticizing Ethereum hard fork (ETHW) plan, the EthereumPoW community is working quickly on the plan.

EthereumPoW in a response to ETC Cooperative’s earlier open letter said “Ethereum hard fork is inevitable.” The Ethereum hard fork is progressing as planned.

This article first appeared on Coingape.com