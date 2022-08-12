copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-12)
Binance
2022-08-12 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,771 and $24,930 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,933, down by -2.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ANKR, API3, and TFUEL, up by 38%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights (Aug 12, 2022)
- MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Removing $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
- Aave GHO Stablecoin Proposal Has Merit But Also Carries Risks
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 5.60% in 24H
- BlackRock, The World's Largest Asset Manager, Has Launched A Spot Bitcoin Private TrustBlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, announced on Thursday in a blog post that it had launched a spot bitcoin private trust for clients.
- Peter Schiff’s Bank Set To Be Liquidated; Will He Finally Turn To Bitcoin (BTC)?
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0095 (-1.68%)
- ETH: $1888.02 (-0.19%)
- BNB: $324 (-2.03%)
- XRP: $0.3768 (-1.13%)
- ADA: $0.5336 (-0.93%)
- SOL: $43.19 (-2.62%)
- DOT: $9.26 (-1.91%)
- DOGE: $0.07115 (-0.60%)
- AVAX: $28.81 (-2.96%)
- MATIC: $0.9264 (-1.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ANKR/BUSD (+38%)
- API3/BUSD (+19%)
- TFUEL/BUSD (+13%)
