Binance Market Update (2022-08-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,771 and $24,930 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,933, down by -2.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ANKR , API3 , and TFUEL , up by 38%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.

