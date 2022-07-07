Exchange
Aave GHO Stablecoin Proposal Has Merit But Also Carries Risks

Julia Magas - BeInCrypto
2022-08-12 03:10
Aave GHO Stablecoin: Stablecoins have become a big part of the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance industry. Julia Magas breaks down this latest offering.
Despite recent setbacks affecting UST and other algorithmic stablecoins, interest in these products remains fairly high. Aave, a leading DeFi protocol, will introduce a fully collateralized pegged currency on the Ethereum blockchain.

Aave: A New Stablecoin

The Aave community, in the form of Aave Companies, has put together a new proposal to introduce support for a different digital asset. More specifically, that new asset would be a stablecoin, dubbed GHO, to help improve various key features of Aave’s lending platforms. Holders of Aave’s AAVE token were able to respond to this proposal and offer comments, support, concerns, and criticisms. Interestingly, 99% of the community seemed in favor of this idea, which is a tad surprising.
No one can deny the growing popularity of stablecoins within the cryptocurrency industry. Assets like Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), and other assets continue to grow in market cap and popularity. Users can exchange these pegged currencies for nearly all other cryptocurrencies on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. In addition, these three stablecoins are backed by hard assets, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, which have seen a fair few issues.

Algorithmic Stablecoin Cons

Algorithmic stablecoins are not backed by cash reserves or precious metals. Instead, they retain their peg to the US Dollar by keeping cryptocurrency reserves. As cryptocurrencies are volatile in nature, it is a very precarious balancing act. The recent collapse of Terra’s UST, USDD briefly losing its peg and dropping to $0.93, Fantom’s DEI de-pegging, and Solana’s NIRV losing over 85% of its value all confirm the algorithmic approach is very risky. As such, demand for more secure and – frankly, stable – pegged currencies continues to rise. Interestingly, the GHO proposal involves a mainly algorithmic currency, albeit backed by a basket of other digital assets.
Following the successful proposal, GHO will be offered to Aave users by minting it against their supplied collateral. Users can mint GHO through various supported crypto assets, and GHO holders will continue to earn interest on their supplied collateral. That makes GHO a yield-generating stablecoin, yet the team has to ensure it retains the peg to the US Dollar at all times.
1/ Calling all GHOsts
We have created an ARC for a new decentralized, collateral-backed stablecoin, native to the Aave ecosystem, known as GHO.Read more below and discuss your thoughts for the snapshot (coming soon)!
https://t.co/P7tHl9LbBe
— Aave (@AaveAave) July 7, 2022
View full text