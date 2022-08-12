Mark Cuban Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Promoting Voyager Digital

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mark Cuban Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Promoting Voyager Digital

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-08-12 01:00
Billionaire Mark Cuban has been one of the most vocal proponents of cryptocurrencies. He has also shown this support by accepting cryptocurrency payments for the basketball team Dallas Mavericks, which he owns. Cuban’s foray into cryptocurrencies has also seen him ‘promote’ some platforms in the past, such as Voyager Digital, and as the cryptocurrency firm has entered bankruptcy proceedings, Cuban is catching some of the heat from disgruntled investors.
Class Action Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban
According to a filing in the United States District Court in the Southern District of Florida, a class action lawsuit was brought against billionaire Mark Cuban. The filing claimed that Mark Cuban had aided the company in defrauding millions of Americans.
In this filing, Cuban’s comments regarding Voyager Digital were quoted. The billionaire had stated that he used the platform, and given his influence in the space, many had followed suit using the platform. All had gone well for a while, until 2022, when the ripple effects of the LUNA crash began to show, and Voyager Digital had been caught in the crossfire. Not long after, the company filed for bankruptcy after being unable to repay user funds.
Along with Mark Cuban, Stephen Ehrlich was also mentioned in the lawsuit. Ehrlich was the CEO of the now-defunct platform and has stated in the past that they had a working relationship, saying Cuban has been an advisor to him. The lawsuit alleges that the platform’s immense growth was attributed to Cuban’s very vocal and financial support of it, as well as the support of the Dallas Mavericks, which boasts millions of supporters in America.
“Cuban’s enthusiasm over the Voyager/Mavericks partnership was shared by Steve Erhlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager, who said the company ‘could not be more excited’ about partnering with the Mavs,” the lawsuit read.
Since the platform had declared bankruptcy, billions of user funds have been frozen. This has left more than 3 million US users unable to access crypto that they had initially deposited on the platform to earn yield. Customers had actually deposited funds believing that their funds were insured, but it turned out to not be the case.
View full text