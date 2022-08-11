copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-11)
Binance
2022-08-11 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, up by 2.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,628 and $24,930 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,232, up by 2.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANKR, BTCST, and UNFI, up by 42%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 5.60% in 24H
- BlackRock, The World's Largest Asset Manager, Has Launched A Spot Bitcoin Private TrustBlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, announced on Thursday in a blog post that it had launched a spot bitcoin private trust for clients.
- Peter Schiff’s Bank Set To Be Liquidated; Will He Finally Turn To Bitcoin (BTC)?
- OpenSea Offers A Solution To Recover Stolen NFT
- California’s DEPI Bans Celsius Securities Sales
- USDT Supply Ratio Increases Dramatically, What This Means For Crypto Market?
- Nigeria Leads Global Search for Cryptocurrency Information
- Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT Sales Test New Higher-Low Slipping More Than $290M
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 41, the Level is Fear
- Ethereum L2 TVL Enjoys 284% Growth In The Past Month Ahead Of Goerli Merge
- Cardano Priced Ahead of Vasil, Claims Messari’s Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0023 (+0.09%)
- ETH: $1902.19 (+4.49%)
- BNB: $326.5 (-0.24%)
- XRP: $0.381 (+1.36%)
- ADA: $0.5358 (+1.13%)
- SOL: $43.45 (+5.00%)
- DOT: $9.31 (-2.21%)
- DOGE: $0.07147 (+1.87%)
- AVAX: $28.95 (+0.84%)
- MATIC: $0.9268 (+1.02%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ANKR/BUSD (+42%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+27%)
- UNFI/BUSD (+24%)
