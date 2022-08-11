Binance Market Update (2022-08-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, up by 2.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,628 and $24,930 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,232, up by 2.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANKR , BTCST , and UNFI , up by 42%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: