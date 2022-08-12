Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2022-08-12 00:00
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark.
Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours
In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get a brief understanding of how margin trading on derivatives exchanges works.
When an investor opens a crypto futures trading contract, they have to first put forth some initial collateral, called the margin (which could be both in USD or in a coin like Bitcoin).
Against this margin, holders can choose to take on “leverage,” which is a loan amount often many times the initial position.
The benefit of this leverage is that if the price of the asset the contract is for ends up moving in the direction the user bet on, the profits are as many times more as the leverage.
However, it’s also true that any losses suffered will also be magnified by the same factor as the leverage. When such losses pile up and eat away a specific portion of the margin, the exchange forcibly closes the position.
This is precisely what liquidation is. Below is the data for the liquidations in the crypto futures market over the last 24 hours.
A little more than $510 million got flushed from the crypto futures market during the past day.
Almost 80k traders were involved in this flush, and around $216M of the total liquidations took place during the last twelve hours alone.
More than 60% of the liquidations came from short contracts, a trend that makes sense as an uplift in the price of Bitcoin and other coins was behind the majority of the flush.
Massive liquidation events like today’s aren’t particularly uncommon in the crypto market. The reasons behind that are high volatility among most coins and easy access to huge amounts of leverage (many exchanges offer even 100x the initial position).
Because of these factors, uninformed margin trading in the cryptocurrency sector can prove to be quite risky.
View full text