Lido Staked ETH Flipped Shiba Inu as the Top Token Held by Ethereum Whales

Ashish Kumar -Coingape
2022-08-12 03:22
Ethereum (ETH) whale wallets have done some shuffling over the past 24 hours. The biggest of the ETH whales have dumped Shiba Inu (SHIB) token broadly. However, the whales have increased their holdings by adding some new tokens to their portfolios in the meantime.

Shiba Inu holding shrunk among Ethereum whales

According to the data provided by WhaleStats, Lido Staked ETH (stETH) has flipped the Shiba Inu to become the biggest token held by the dollar value among the largest 100 Ethereum whales.
The biggest of the Ethereum whales are holding more than $321.3 million worth of stETH at the moment. This makes up around 10% of their total holdings. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu holding among the top 100 ETH whales has dropped massively to stand at $148.4 million amid the announcement of its new CCG game launch. It makes up around 4.5% of the total holdings. While the top 500 Ethereum whales are holding around $152 million worth of SHIB.
Earlier Coingape reported that the biggest 100 Ethereum whales were holding around $510 million worth of SHIB tokens. While the top 500 Whales held around $652 million worth of Shiba Ine tokens.
Meanwhile, Ethereum whales’ stETH accumulation can be reflected in its price jump. Lido Staked ETH price has surged by over 10% over the past 24 hours. stETH is trading at an average price of $1,865, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume has jumped by 80% to stand at $5.19 million.

Lido DAO prices up by 7%

WhaleStats also reported that Lido DAO (LDO) landed on the tally of the top 10 tokens purchased among the biggest 100 Ethereum whales over the past 24 hours.
LDO price surged by around 7% over the last 24 hours. Lido DAO is trading at an average price of $2.75, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 30% to stand at $195.8 million.
However, Shiba Inu’s price also jumped by over 3% in the last 24 hours. SHIB is trading at an average price of $0.000013, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 27% to stand at $486 million.
