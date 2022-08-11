Ethereum Merge May Happen in September, Core Developers Say

Ethereum core developers have settled on the final dates of the Ethereum Merge, The Block reports. The Merge refers to the Ethereum’s planned switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS).

The network’s upgrade will be split into two parts: Bellatrix and Paris. The Bellatrix upgrade is likely to take place on September 6th, while the Paris upgrade will target September 15th.

The dates, which were discussed on a Consensus Layer Call today, are not definitive and may change.

According to a tweet by Twitter user @terence.eth, The transferring process may happen at Epoch 144896, which is 9/6/2022, 11:34:47 AM (UTC). The Tentative Mainnet TTD (Terminal total difficulty) is 58750000000000000000000.