Binance Market Update (2022-08-11)
Binance
2022-08-11 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, up by 1.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,484 and $24,930 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,351, up by 1.36%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANKR, STMX, and BTCST, up by 52%, 27%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 5.60% in 24H
- BlackRock, The World's Largest Asset Manager, Has Launched A Spot Bitcoin Private TrustBlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, announced on Thursday in a blog post that it had launched a spot bitcoin private trust for clients.
- Peter Schiff’s Bank Set To Be Liquidated; Will He Finally Turn To Bitcoin (BTC)?
- OpenSea Offers A Solution To Recover Stolen NFT
- Ether Tops $1.9K as Ethereum Runs Final 'Merge' Rehearsal
- California’s DEPI Bans Celsius Securities Sales
- USDT Supply Ratio Increases Dramatically, What This Means For Crypto Market?
- Nigeria Leads Global Search for Cryptocurrency Information
- Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT Sales Test New Higher-Low Slipping More Than $290M
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 41, the Level is Fear
- Ethereum L2 TVL Enjoys 284% Growth In The Past Month Ahead Of Goerli Merge
- Cardano Priced Ahead of Vasil, Claims Messari’s Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.017 (-1.30%)
- ETH: $1891.22 (+2.81%)
- BNB: $325.1 (-2.52%)
- XRP: $0.3789 (+0.40%)
- ADA: $0.5362 (+0.21%)
- SOL: $43.48 (+3.23%)
- DOT: $9.29 (-2.72%)
- DOGE: $0.07152 (+0.53%)
- AVAX: $28.82 (-2.50%)
- MATIC: $0.9269 (-0.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ANKR/BUSD (+52%)
- STMX/BUSD (+27%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+26%)
