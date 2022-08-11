Immutable X partners with Cross The Ages (CTA)

The Immutable X team announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it has partnered with Cross The Ages (CTA). The partnership resulted in the launch of the initial trading card game (TCG).

Immutable X added that CTA would build completely on Immutable X for its easy-to-use integration tools and to provide gamers with a high-quality gaming ecosystem with speed and scalability to support high-volume transactions with zero gas fees and a carbon-neutral footprint.