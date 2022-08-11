copy link
create picture
more
Immutable X partners with Cross The Ages (CTA)
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-11 13:00
The Immutable X team announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it has partnered with Cross The Ages (CTA). The partnership resulted in the launch of the initial trading card game (TCG).
Immutable X added that CTA would build completely on Immutable X for its easy-to-use integration tools and to provide gamers with a high-quality gaming ecosystem with speed and scalability to support high-volume transactions with zero gas fees and a carbon-neutral footprint.
Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 0.1% today and is trading at $1.173 at press time.
View full text