RockX joins Elrond as a staking provider
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-11 12:59
The Elrond team announced via a blog post on Wednesday that RockX is now a staking provider on the Elrond blockchain. Elrond said the integration will go live in the following weeks and will unlock a new source of data for developers building at an internet scale, all manageable through one intuitive interface. Furthermore, RockX’s API solution will include a free plan to help projects explore their tools and capabilities, among customizable plans based on needs to scale.
Elrond is a high-throughput public blockchain focused on providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability by employing two key elements: Adaptive State Sharding and a new Secure Proof of Stake ("SPoS") consensus mechanism.
EGLD is up by more than 2% today and is trading at $68.33 at press time.
