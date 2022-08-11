copy link
create picture
more
The Klaytn Foundation commits $20 million to blockchain research
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-11 12:58
The Klaytn Foundation announced via a tweet on Wednesday that it is committing $20 million toward blockchain research over the next four years. The Foundation said it had chosen the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) to host and operate its Blockchain Research Center (BRC) Program. With a $20 million funding commitment from Klaytn over the next four years, the team said BRC is, to date, the world’s largest blockchain research center program in terms of known funding size.
View full text