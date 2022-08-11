The Klaytn Foundation commits $20 million to blockchain research

The Klaytn Foundation announced via a tweet on Wednesday that it is committing $20 million toward blockchain research over the next four years. The Foundation said it had chosen the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) to host and operate its Blockchain Research Center (BRC) Program. With a $20 million funding commitment from Klaytn over the next four years, the team said BRC is, to date, the world’s largest blockchain research center program in terms of known funding size.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by more than 2.72% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.302 per token.