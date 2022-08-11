copy link
Xion Global and Xion Finance to launch on Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-11 12:56
The Polygon team announced in a tweet on Wednesday that Xion Global and Xion Finance would be launching on its chain. The team said Xion Global is migrating the crypto payment settlement layer to the Polygon PoS chain for increased liquidity, scalability and overall exposure.
Xion Global is a multi-Chain Web3 crypto payments infrastructure, while Xion Finance is a DEX Aggregator, Staking, Governance and Multi-Chain Launchpad Protocol.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 2.6% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.9541.
