Xion Global and Xion Finance to launch on Polygon

The Polygon team announced in a tweet on Wednesday that Xion Global and Xion Finance would be launching on its chain. The team said Xion Global is migrating the crypto payment settlement layer to the Polygon PoS chain for increased liquidity, scalability and overall exposure.

Xion Global is a multi-Chain Web3 crypto payments infrastructure, while Xion Finance is a DEX Aggregator, Staking, Governance and Multi-Chain Launchpad Protocol.