VeChain announces integration with OrionOne

The VeChain team announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it has integrated with US-based logistics software company, OrionOne. The integration of OrionOne’s best-in-class logistics platform and VeChain’s blockchain application VeChain ToolChain allows OrionOne to offer companies a seamless and rapid onboarding ramp to begin utilizing blockchain in their business, all without burdensome investments in network infrastructure or management of cryptocurrencies.

VeChain added that the newly updated OrionOne platform featuring VeChain would be available starting August 15th.