VeChain announces integration with OrionOne
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-11 12:55
The VeChain team announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it has integrated with US-based logistics software company, OrionOne. The integration of OrionOne’s best-in-class logistics platform and VeChain’s blockchain application VeChain ToolChain allows OrionOne to offer companies a seamless and rapid onboarding ramp to begin utilizing blockchain in their business, all without burdensome investments in network infrastructure or management of cryptocurrencies.
VeChain added that the newly updated OrionOne platform featuring VeChain would be available starting August 15th.
VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities. VET is up by more than 5% so far today and is currently trading at $0.03312.
