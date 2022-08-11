Exchange
CryptoPunks Trading Volume Soars 25% Overnight

George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-08-11 10:14
CryptoPunks is arguably one of the most iconic collections of NFTs – the one that ignited the niche’s bull market in 2021 and throughout the first few months of 2022.
It appears that users are showing renewed interest in the non-fungible tokens as data reveals a soaring trading volume over the past 24 hours.
  • Data from popular DApp resource DappRadar reveals that the interest in the CryptoPunks NFT collection is soaring over the past couple of days.
  • The total trading volume for the collection soared by about 25% over the past 24 hours, representing a solid $1.7 million of NFTs traded.
  • This culminated in a total of 10 trades. Even though the number might not sound significant, it’s worth noting that the floor price for CryptoPunks at the time of this writing is about 75 ETH.
  • The average price of each trade was about 100 ETH at the time of this writing.
  • The most expensive punk sold over the past 24 hours was worth $340,000 or about 200 ETH. It was punk #8576:
CryptoPunk #8576. Source: DappRadar
The post CryptoPunks Trading Volume Soars 25% Overnight appeared first on CryptoPotato.
