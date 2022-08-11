Binance Market Update (2022-08-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 6.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,995 and $24,755 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,535, up by 6.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BTCST , INJ , and TROY , up by 35%, 27%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: