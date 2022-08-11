copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-11)
Binance
2022-08-11 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 6.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,995 and $24,755 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,535, up by 6.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BTCST, INJ, and TROY, up by 35%, 27%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OpenSea Offers A Solution To Recover Stolen NFT
- Ether Tops $1.9K as Ethereum Runs Final 'Merge' Rehearsal
- California’s DEPI Bans Celsius Securities Sales
- USDT Supply Ratio Increases Dramatically, What This Means For Crypto Market?
- Nigeria Leads Global Search for Cryptocurrency Information
- Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT Sales Test New Higher-Low Slipping More Than $290M
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 41, the Level is Fear
- Ethereum L2 TVL Enjoys 284% Growth In The Past Month Ahead Of Goerli Merge
- Cardano Priced Ahead of Vasil, Claims Messari’s Report
- Layer-1 Blockchain ‘Injective’ Raises $40M in Funding Round Led by Jump Crypto
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0435 (+4.52%)
- ETH: $1891.17 (+10.90%)
- BNB: $331.2 (+3.08%)
- XRP: $0.3811 (+4.55%)
- ADA: $0.5388 (+5.07%)
- SOL: $44.34 (+10.77%)
- DOT: $9.44 (+7.76%)
- DOGE: $0.07159 (+4.45%)
- AVAX: $29.69 (+4.76%)
- MATIC: $0.939 (+5.15%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+35%)
- INJ/BUSD (+27%)
- TROY/BUSD (+26%)
