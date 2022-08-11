Peter Schiff’s Bank Set To Be Liquidated; Will He Finally Turn To Bitcoin (BTC)?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Peter Schiff’s Bank Set To Be Liquidated; Will He Finally Turn To Bitcoin (BTC)?

Abigal Vee - Coingape
2022-08-11 09:21
Peter Schiff, one of the world’s most dedicated critics of crypto and Bitcoin is experiencing prolonged challenges with his bank. In a recent highlight of events, the American economist’s bank is set to be liquidated. This comes 6 weeks after Puerto Rican regulators suspended the institution.

Schiff will remit $66.7M in deposits & $300k fines as part of the agreement

Peter Schiff revealed on Tuesday that he has reached a deal with Puerto Rican authorities to liquidate his bank, Euro Pacific International Bank. This is according to a report by the New York Times.
Amidst the probe launched, Puerto Rican authorities noted that the bank was insolvent. However, documents reveal that it did have cash. In the liquidation terms, Schiff assented to the remittance of $66.7M in deposits to the authorities.
Additionally, Schiff is to use gold as a surrogate payment means for any cash deficit. As part of the liquidation agreement, he also consented to pay about $300,000 in fines. Puerto Rico’s banking commission will be releasing an official statement on the matter soon.

Peter Schiff has still not relented in his BTC criticism

The trouble with Peter Schiff’s bank started late June when Puerto Rican financial regulators temporarily suspended it. They mentioned that the bank was being probed over concerns of being used as a conduit for tax evasion and money laundering. The suspension came after almost two years of investigation launched into the bank.
Following the suspension, Schiff expressed shock at the decision the authorities reached. He noted that he is an ardent adherent of compliance laws, despite not liking them in particular. “Our compliance is so rigorous, and we close accounts so quickly,” he said.
Speaking further on the matter, he mentioned,
“I did everything by the book, and it cost me a fortune. It’s a huge shock that they’ve done this.”
Peter Schiff’s predicament caught the attention of the crypto space. This is due to the fact that he remains a dedicated critic of crypto. Most crypto proponents used the event as an avenue to remind Schiff of the need for decentralisation in finance.
Despite this, Schiff has not relented in his criticism of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. He has especially recently taken to Twitter to slam MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor on his bullish Bitcoin comments. He remains a staunch advocate of gold which he advises investors to go for instead of BTC.
View full text