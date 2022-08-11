Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock For Nearly $7bn

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion in shares of Tesla. The sale comes amid a legal dispute with the Twitter platform.

On Wednesday, August 10, it was announced that Elon Musk had sold almost 7 billion dollars in Tesla shares, as reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The sale of 7.9 million shares would leave the tycoon with a stake of only 15% in Tesla.

Elon Musk and continuous sales of Tesla shares

As reported by WSJ, Elon Musk had accumulated approximately $32 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker.

Last April, the tycoon sold round 8 billion dollars in shares. At the time, the richest man in the world declared that “no more Tesla sales are planned after today.” But it seems that his Twitter drama has caused him to reverse that decision.

Amid the news, Tesla’s stock has registered a major drop. Last Thursday, August 4, TSLA was trading at about $938, falling to a low of $843 on Monday, August 8.

At press time, Tesla is trading at $846, according to Yahoo! finance data.