Binance Market Update (2022-08-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 3.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,667 and $24,197 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,654, up by 2.57%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include INJ , TROY , and FLUX , up by 24%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.

