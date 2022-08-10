copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-10)
Binance
2022-08-10 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 3.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,667 and $24,197 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,654, up by 2.57%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include INJ, TROY, and FLUX, up by 24%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Layer-1 Blockchain ‘Injective’ Raises $40M in Funding Round Led by Jump Crypto
- Elon Musk: Inflation Has Now Peaked, and Recession Will be Mild
- Average Daily Transactions on the Solana Network Dropped by 17.6%
- USDC Announces Full Support To Ethereum POS Chain Post-Merge
- Bitcoin Miner Revenues Rose During The Last Seven Days, But By Only 1.6%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0004 (+2.52%)
- ETH: $1819.74 (+7.79%)
- BNB: $327.2 (+2.09%)
- XRP: $0.3759 (+2.73%)
- ADA: $0.5296 (+3.58%)
- SOL: $41.35 (+3.22%)
- DOT: $9.52 (+8.43%)
- DOGE: $0.07017 (+2.42%)
- AVAX: $28.72 (+4.97%)
- MATIC: $0.9169 (+3.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
