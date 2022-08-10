copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-10)
Binance
2022-08-10 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 4.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,667 and $24,197 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,010, up by 4.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include INJ, FLUX, and TRB, up by 26%, 25%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Elon Musk: Inflation Has Now Peaked, and Recession Will be Mild
- Average Daily Transactions on the Solana Network Dropped by 17.6%
- USDC Announces Full Support To Ethereum POS Chain Post-Merge
- Bitcoin Miner Revenues Rose During The Last Seven Days, But By Only 1.6%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0446 (+4.56%)
- ETH: $1838.97 (+9.14%)
- BNB: $334 (+5.70%)
- XRP: $0.3773 (+3.80%)
- ADA: $0.5353 (+4.96%)
- SOL: $42.13 (+4.98%)
- DOT: $9.55 (+9.77%)
- DOGE: $0.07117 (+3.84%)
- AVAX: $29.56 (+9.04%)
- MATIC: $0.9321 (+5.80%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text