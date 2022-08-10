Exchange
Nvidia to gain foothold in the metaverse with new developer tools

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-08-10 15:49
SNEAK PEEK
  • Strengthening its grasp in the metaverse, Nvidia has launched new equipment along with simulations, AI functions, and creative assets.
  • The toolkit includes the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine to support the development of digital assistants and virtual people.
  • Nvidia PhysX, a complex real-time engine to mimic life similar to physics, is also added.
Nvidia is increasing efforts to establish itself in the metaverse. The company has launched the latest set of developer tools that are based on metaverse environments.
The new upgrades can be accessed by creators who use the Omniverse Kit and applications like Audio2Face, Nucleus, and Machinima. According to Nvidia, one of the major functions of the tools is to support and improve creating accurate digital twins as well as realistic avatars.
New #NVIDIAOmniverse features allow users to better build physically accurate #digitaltwins & realistic avatars, and redefine how virtual worlds are created and experienced.
— NVIDIA Omniverse (@nvidiaomniverse) August 9, 2022
Metaverse quality is a buzzing topic floating in the industry, thanks to users as well as developers prioritizing quality over quantity of experiences.
One such instance is the first metaverse fashion week that took place in spring. However, the event didn’t receive positive feedback. The remarks included a lack of quality in the digital garments, environments, and avatars.
The Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine comes in the new Nvidia toolkit. According to the developers, it will enhance the building conditions of both digital humans and virtual assistants.
In the Audio2Face app update, digital identity is the major focus. Nvidia’s official statement says that with time, users are enabled to direct the emotion of digital avatars, which also includes full-face animation.
The market share of the metaverse will exceed $50 billion in the coming four years. Workplaces, events, and university classes are also taking place in digital reality.
As more & more users will create their own digital versions, developing the technology is a must to back the mass metaverse adoption.
Nvidia PhysX is one more addition and refers to an innovative real-time engine to imitate realistic physics. Having said that, developers can feature realistic reactions into the metaverse interactions that comply with physics’ laws.
The post Nvidia to gain foothold in the metaverse with new developer tools appeared first on Today NFT News.
