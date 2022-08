The Fantom Foundation urged its community members via Twitter to vote on a new governance proposal. The proposal seeks to lower validator/staking rewards. This proposal seeks to adjust staking rewards to resemble the market rate and increase the emission run rate, the team added.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is down by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.3736.