Polygon introduces its Gnosis Bridge

The Polygon team announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it has launched the Polygon Bridge for Gnosis Safe. The team explained that the bridge is the most convenient way for Web3 teams to transfer their Safe assets between Polygon and Ethereum. The integration enables users to enjoy the benefits of Safe’s multisig technology without sacrificing security, cost, and convenience.

Following the launch of the bridge, Web3 teams, like DeFi protocols and DAOs, can repurpose their Safe assets without spending an arm and a leg on gas, the Polygon team added.