The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Tiger Warriors NFT collection is now live on the Pancakeswap NFT marketplace. "Tiger Warriors” is the first NFT Collection designed and developed on Planet ZUUD. It represents the Tiger Race, whose story is going to be the first part of the Planet ZUUD story. It is a unique hand-drawn collection of 2222 Tiger Warriors. Holders receive moves to earn utility.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by 3.31% today and is currently trading at $4.456.