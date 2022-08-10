Pancakeswap submits a CAKE emission reduction proposal

The Pancakeswap team has urged its community members to vote on a new CAKE emission reduction proposal. According to the team, this is the first time they are proposing to adjust the emissions of the CAKE Syrup Pool.

The team added that the end goal of reducing emissions is to make CAKE “emission neutral” or “deflationary”. That means, on average, the amount of CAKE burnt per block will be more than the amount of CAKE minted.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 4.2% today and is currently trading at $4.438.