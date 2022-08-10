The Immutable X team announced via a tweet on Tuesday that the GameStop wallet is now fully integrated with the Immutable X L2 protocol. This latest development is a huge one for the Immutable X team as the wallet integration now connects the Immutable X community to a wide range of games.

Immutable X

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

IMX

is down by more than 2.78% today and is trading at $1.163 at press time.