Aamir Khan Reveals PVR’S 25th Anniversary Logo, Iconic Ticket And First NFT Coin

PVR has introduced revolutionary cinematic formats to the Indian audience.

Featuring in PVR’s latest movie, Aamir Khan reveals the 25th-anniversary logo, iconic ticket, and first NFT coin of PVR.

Celebrating 25 years in India, PVR Cinemas is launching a multi-media campaign with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan with the movie, Iss Andhere mein bahut Roshni hai.

PVR has completed 25 glorious years in India. To commemorate this important milestone, the brand unveiled its 25th Anniversary Logo along with its first NFT Coin and iconic ticket in the presence of Mr. Ajay Bijli, CMD, PVR Ltd and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.#25yearsofPVR pic.twitter.com/0LXb5vGJuu — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) August 9, 2022

The company has summarized the movie as a perfect play between light and darkness. Every aspect of the entertainment industry right from viewership patterns to audience, has outgrown in recent years and PVR has always excelled in meeting the expectations.

Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Limited, said:

As we continue to meaningfully engage consumers as well as introduce them to newer cinematic experiences, our focus will remain on bringing winning stories to the screen and adding joy and comfort to the life of our stakeholders.

Previously, PVR Ltd. topped the headlines when it announced the launch of its movie NFT ‘PVRRR’ in partnership with DVV Entertainment.

Are you ready for this! For the first time Indian cine-goers will have the opportunity to win Movie NFTs. PVR in association with D.V.V. Entertainment, the producers of ‘RRR’, will gratify the winners of the book & win contest running on PVR and SPI Digital Channels with a chance pic.twitter.com/ZDoYzIPSim — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 20, 2022

The NFTs were owned by ngageN and were specially created for winners of a contest that happened between March 20-25, 2022.

Cinegoers who purchased tickets of ‘RRR’ either on SPI or PVR application or website had the opportunity to win not only 6 NFTs but also acquire the unique digital collectibles of the movie.

PVR announced picking 300 winning entries, followed by allocating NFTs to every winner via email or mobile.

Founder and CEO of KoineArth ngageN, Praphul Chandra, shared that the collaboration will act as a one-stop solution for the fans as well as both the production houses in terms of evolving the movie experience featuring golden tickets, digital collectibles and premium content.

Earlier, Madhavan joined VistaVerse to launch NFTs of Rocketry while actor Kamal Haasan’s Vikram NFTs went public at Cannes Film Festival 2022, which clearly showed how Indian actors are embracing NFTs.

