Elon Musk Dumps 6.9 Million Tesla Shares Worth $7 Billion

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-08-10 10:00

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly disposed of nearly $7 billion worth of the company’s stock in recent days as his chaotic Twitter buyout bid still hangs in limbo.

  • Musk, who happens to be Tesla’s largest shareholder, currently has only a 15% stake in the company.
  • According to WSJ, disclosures show that the exec sold around 6.9 million shares between Friday and Tuesday.
  • The public spat between the two has garnered significant attention as the micro-blogging website blamed the business magnate for its disappointing Q2 results.
  • This isn’t the first time that Musk dumped his Tesla shares. Over the past ten months, the billionaire CEO had sold roughly $32 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle manufacturing company.
  • To finance the take over of Twitter, he had sold $8.5 billion of stock in April this year.
  • Addressing the selling spree, Musk had earlier tweeted that he does not plan to unload TSLA sales after that day.
  • The relationship between the Tesla Chief and the social media giant has soared since then. As reported earlier, Twitter’s Q2 2022 financial results haven’t faired well.
  • The company also held Musk partly accountable for casting uncertainty on the highly-anticipated acquisition deal.
  • Twitter also sued Musk for failing to complete the $44 billion deal. The court case is scheduled for October.
  • If the judge enforces Musk to close the deal transaction, he may have to pay an additional $33 billion in equity financing, as per the regulatory filing.
  • Musk currently owns over 9% of Twitter.

The post Elon Musk Dumps 6.9 Million Tesla Shares Worth $7 Billion appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text