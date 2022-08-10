CPI Reveal Today: What To Know Ahead Of This Key Event

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CPI Reveal Today: What To Know Ahead Of This Key Event

Nidhish Shanker - Coingape
2022-08-10 09:03
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index for the month of July. The announcement is set to be made at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The Consumer Price Index is a measure of the monthly change in price paid by consumers.
The CPI is a strong indicator of the inflation levels of a nation. The Federal Reserves take into consideration the recent CPI data for deciding their interest rates. Many economists are expecting a CPI of 8.7%.

What The CPI Means For Crypto

The Consumer Price Index is a strong indicator of the inflation levels of the nation. The Fed curbs a higher inflation rate by hiking the interest rate. Higher rates often bring volatility in the markets, including the crypto market.
The U.S. inflation rates have been a cause of concern for the crypto community. The CPI of 9.1%, released in the month of June, showed inflation at the highest level in 40 years. This resulted in high volatility in the crypto market. Consequently, Bitcoin suffered the worst financial quarter in over a decade.
The CPI revealed in the month of July, despite being at an extremely high 9.4%, did not have a significant impact on the crypto market. According to Lark Davis, a major crypto influencer, the reason was that high inflation was already priced in. Many economists believed that recessionary fears will cause the Fed to pivot from its hawkish stance.
However, if the CPI numbers are high, the Fed might commit to another unusually large hike.

How To Prepare For The Reveal

Many economists have given a CPI estimate of 8.7%. However, Michael J Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital, has revealed that the Cleveland Fed estimates the CPI to be at 8.8%. He also revealed that the CPI has always been higher than Cleveland Fed’s estimates since Fall 2021.
Lark Davis expects market volatility as well ahead of the CPI reveal. He revealed that Bitcoin’s daily RSI uptrend is hanging by a thread. Both BTC and ETH are down by about 5% in anticipation of today’s reveal.
This post first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text