copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-10)
Binance
2022-08-10 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -2.84% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,667 and $23,834 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,117, down by -2.76%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB, FLUX, and NEXO, up by 25%, 23%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Elon Musk: Inflation Has Now Peaked, and Recession Will be Mild
- Average Daily Transactions on the Solana Network Dropped by 17.6%
- USDC Announces Full Support To Ethereum POS Chain Post-Merge
- Bitcoin Miner Revenues Rose During The Last Seven Days, But By Only 1.6%
- Samsung Collaborates With Theta Labs For Forthcoming Galaxy NFT Ecosystem
- Despite Crypto Winter Fundraising In 2022 Overshadows Previous Year’s Record
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9551 (-7.25%)
- ETH: $1705.6 (-3.67%)
- BNB: $321.3 (-0.12%)
- XRP: $0.3644 (-3.03%)
- ADA: $0.513 (-3.41%)
- SOL: $40.03 (-4.89%)
- DOT: $8.76 (-3.10%)
- DOGE: $0.06853 (-4.71%)
- AVAX: $28.35 (+2.02%)
- MATIC: $0.893 (-2.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text