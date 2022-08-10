Binance Market Update (2022-08-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -2.84% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,667 and $23,834 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,117, down by -2.76%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB , FLUX , and NEXO , up by 25%, 23%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: