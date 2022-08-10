Paris Hilton Builds Her Own Virtual Malibu Mansion in the Sandbox

Paris Hilton is moving permanently online. The Sandbox announced yesterday that it has partnered with the fashion icon to build her Malibu Mansion.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands is a decentralized gaming virtual world. In partnership with Hilton’s company, 11:11 Media, the Sandbox will be the new destination of Paris Hilton’s virtual mansion. The Sandbox has 40 million + global installs on mobile phones across the world.

Hilton said, “I am beyond excited to expand Paris World further into the metaverse. In collaboration with my amazing partner The Sandbox, my team is dedicated to building an incredible real-life experience for my fans.”

Paris Hilton, OG Crypto Queen

Self-described as an entrepreneur, DJ, and OG crypto queen, Hilton is beefing up her Web3 presence. Hilton is an early adopter of Web3. She produced a line of digital wearables way back in 2015 with Animoca. She also instigated the building of Paris World in Roblox.

Hilton’s foray into the Sandbox lets fans experience all-things-Paris. Her community will be invited to events such as rooftop parties in her virtual Malibu mansion. Players will also be invited to a Halloween event.

Hilton’s press team said, “In the Web3 space, she’s a longtime crypto enthusiast, a lover of digital art, an avid NFT collector, and a metaverse icon. Her integrated media and production company, 11:11 Media, is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with verticals covering TV (Slivington Manor Entertainment), podcasts (London Audio), digital (11:11 Digital), licensing, NFTs, music, impact, and more.”

Sebastien Borget is the co-founder of The Sandbox. “We’re pleased to give a warm welcome to Paris Hilton, the queen of the metaverse. The Sandbox provides a creative space that allows anyone to let their imagination come to life, and Paris Hilton is building a glamorous fantasy land filled with virtual parties and diverse entertainment attractions from her universe.”

Sandbox and the Metaverse

The Sandbox describes itself as “part virtual real estate, part amusement park.” It is a place that “embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic.”

The Sandbox is one metaverse that constantly makes headlines for selling virtual real estate. It has partnered with some big names including Warner Music Group, Deadmau5, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Vault, Atari, Ubisoft, Steve Aoki, The Rabbids, The Walking Dead, Adidas, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, and the Care Bears.