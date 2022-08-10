Average Daily Transactions on the Solana Network Dropped by 17.6%

According to data from crypto market intelligence provider Messari, the average number of daily transactions on the Solana network has dropped by 17.6% to levels seen for the first time in over a year, signifying a decrease in the use of the net.

Additionally, due to declining network performance, Solana experienced a 44.4% decrease in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Average transaction fees also decreased by 40.6%.

On the plus side, the NFT minting rate on the Solana network saw a dramatic increase. Daily new NFTs minted every month increased by 46.4% to over 7 million NFTs in the second quarter of 2022. This growth complements the notable increase seen from September 2021 to the following year.

The Solana network appears to have improved greatly due to the Mainnet Beta v1.10 series update, the first stages of which ran in late May.