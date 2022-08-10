Raullen Chai says IoTeX and MachineFi Lab support the Ethereum merge

Citi Group calls the merge the most significant in crypto history since bitcoin launched

JP Morgan analyst say that thanks to the merge, crypto has found its floor

The news comes ahead of MachineFi Lab’s historic W3bstream launch

IoTeX and its core developer MachineFi Lab have announced they are prepared to fully support the Ethereum Merge, which could happen as soon as 19 September 2022. IoTeX is among several other blockchain projects that have come forward, announcing its solidarity with Ethereum's Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) switch.

"The Ethereum merge is one of the most long-awaiting events recently in the crypto and blockchain space," said IoTeX CEO and Co-Founder Raullen Chai. "The entire IoTeX team and I are very excited about Ethereum's transition to a Proof-of-Stake protocol and have ensured we are technically, completely ready ahead of time to support the merge."

Chainlink announced it would not support any PoW Ethereum forks and would only support the Ethereum PoS. It called for caution, warning that PoW-deployed smart contracts could behave unexpectedly during the merge.

Tim Beiko, the Ethereum developer, leading the software development for merging the current Ethereum blockchain with the Beacon chain, a new proof-of-stake consensus layer, said Ethereum users would unlikely notice any differences in the network's operation.

Kraken Intelligence's most recent Monthly Market Recap and Outlook says investor confidence in Ethereum is rising. At the same time, ETH volatility has decreased ahead of the merge, an upgrade that makes Ethereum more environmentally friendly.

Chandler Guo, a prominent Chinese Ethereum miner, has expressed opposition to the merge announcing plans to hard fork, a move that Tron's Justin Sun has backed.

New York-based banking giant Citi Group also commented on the merge, one of the most significant events in crypto history since Bitcoin launched. The financial institution said that ETH would transition into a deflationary asset among the consequences of the merge and set it on a potential road map to greater scalability through sharding.

CoinShares released a report saying,

"institutions are flocking to Ethereum for seven straight weeks as the merge nears."Ethereum saw inflows totaling US$16m and is enjoying a near seven-consecutive-week run of inflows totaling US$159 million," the report adds. "We believe this turn-around in investor sentiment is due to greater clarity on the timing of The Merge where Ethereum shifts from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake."

According to a Business Insider article, JPMorgan analysts believe cryptocurrency has "found a floor." They argue that the "real driver has been the Ethereum merge and positive data following the launch of the Sapolia testnet in early July and Ropsten testnet in June, indicating the merge is viable in 2022." Investors highly anticipate the upcoming event, it added.

The news comes ahead of MachineFi's impending W3bstream release. Launching the world's most advanced data oracle is another milestone in the crypto space that will disrupt the IoT sector by providing a decentralized alternative for the internet connectivity of billions of intelligent devices.

As stated by Samsung Next, Draper Dragon, and Escape Velocity Ventures, MachineFi Lab investor, this new digital asset category will undoubtedly shake the Web3 reward economy. It will give back control to billions of people of their data and empower them with revenues of up to $3,000 annually, a figure that will significantly increase over time.

