Binance Market Update (2022-08-09)
Binance
2022-08-09 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -3.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,861 and $24,113 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,070, down by -3.58%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SPELL, TRB, and OG, up by 30%, 19%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Samsung Collaborates With Theta Labs For Forthcoming Galaxy NFT Ecosystem
- Despite Crypto Winter Fundraising In 2022 Overshadows Previous Year’s Record
- Vitalik Buterin Suggests Stealth Addresses for Private NFT Ownership
- Coca Cola Launches Its New NFT On The Polygon Network
- Number Of Crypto ATMs Installed Worldwide Reaches New Milestone
- Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Regain Traction Despite The Crypto Winter: Glassnode
- Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador: Tourism Spike is Thanks to Bitcoin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9518 (-7.31%)
- ETH: $1689.13 (-5.29%)
- BNB: $320.5 (-2.14%)
- XRP: $0.366 (-3.89%)
- ADA: $0.5113 (-4.30%)
- SOL: $40.09 (-5.65%)
- DOT: $8.78 (-5.18%)
- DOGE: $0.06848 (-2.24%)
- AVAX: $27.36 (-4.30%)
- MATIC: $0.8874 (-4.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SPELL/BUSD (+30%)
- TRB/BUSD (+19%)
- OG/BUSD (+8%)
