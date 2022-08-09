Binance Market Update (2022-08-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -3.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,861 and $24,113 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,070, down by -3.58%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SPELL , TRB , and OG , up by 30%, 19%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: