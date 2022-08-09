copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-09)
Binance
2022-08-09 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -3.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,861 and $24,113 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,080, down by -3.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SPELL, REN, and OG, up by 16%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Samsung Collaborates With Theta Labs For Forthcoming Galaxy NFT Ecosystem
- Despite Crypto Winter Fundraising In 2022 Overshadows Previous Year’s Record
- Vitalik Buterin Suggests Stealth Addresses for Private NFT Ownership
- Coca Cola Launches Its New NFT On The Polygon Network
- Number Of Crypto ATMs Installed Worldwide Reaches New Milestone
- Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Regain Traction Despite The Crypto Winter: Glassnode
- Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador: Tourism Spike is Thanks to Bitcoin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9556 (-7.87%)
- ETH: $1685.17 (-5.11%)
- BNB: $315.9 (-2.83%)
- XRP: $0.3634 (-4.22%)
- ADA: $0.5103 (-4.51%)
- SOL: $40.14 (-5.55%)
- DOT: $8.7 (-5.43%)
- DOGE: $0.06853 (-2.63%)
- AVAX: $27.14 (-6.54%)
- MATIC: $0.8812 (-4.62%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SPELL/BUSD (+16%)
- REN/BUSD (+9%)
- OG/BUSD (+8%)
