ETH Whale Adds 312 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens Amid Price Dip

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETH Whale Adds 312 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens Amid Price Dip

Ashish Kumar - Coingape
2022-08-09 14:48
The global crypto market dropped by more than 3.30% over the past 24 hours. However, the top meme tokens also took a hit. Meanwhile, the biggest of the Ethereum (ETH) whales has taken the opportunity to ‘buy the dip’.

Whale on Shiba Inu buying spree?

According to Whalestats, an ETH whale named ‘BlueWhale0113’ bought more than 321.28 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. This transaction cost around $3.72 million to the whale.
As we dig in, the whale wallet is still holding $2.49 million worth of SHIB tokens at the moment. It makes around 7.45% of its total holding. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) is the biggest token held by the whale. It makes up around 11.49% of the total holding.
Shina Inu’s price has dropped by more than 4% in the last 24 hours. SHIB is trading at an average price of $0.000012, at the press time. It is still the second largest meme token with a market cap of over $6.6 billion.
WhaleStats reported that the biggest of the 500 ETH whales are holding more than $652 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens. However, SHIB is the biggest token held by the top 100 Ethereum whales. They are holding over $510 million worth of Shiba Inu.

Meme token 24 trading vol up by 60%

Coin98 Insight reported that the cumulative meme token’s 24 hour trading volume breached the $1.2 billion mark. Shiba Inu recorded around $872 million over the total training volume. As per Coinmarketcap, SHIB registered a surge of over 40% in its 24 hour trading volume.
However, the biggest meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded a 24 hour trading volume of $394 million among all. Meanwhile, DOGE’s price has dropped by more than 4.30% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is trading at an average price of $0.0686, at the press time.
In the meantime, the cumulative market cap of meme tokens has dropped by around 5% over the past 24 hours. It now stands at $16.18 billion. Meanwhile, the 24 hours trading volume is up by a whopping 60%.
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
This article first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text