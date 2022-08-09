Arcane Research Reveals Next Step For Ethereum Miners As The Merge Inches Closer

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Arcane Research Reveals Next Step For Ethereum Miners As The Merge Inches Closer

Okoya David Kio - ZyCrypto
2022-08-09 14:42
Arcane research outlined some possible routes left for Ethereum miners as they face obsoletion with the coming Merge.
According to Arcane, the miners have two choices, drive up the price of other GPU mineable coins or dump their GPU machines. It is worth noting that, unlike Ethereum, Bitcoin mining requires ASIC machines, so Ethereum miners can not just migrate to mining Bitcoin. Furthermore, while other GPU mineable coins exist, the mining profitability is meagre compared to Ethereum, whose mining profitability trumps even that of Bitcoin. CoinMetrics data shows that Ethereum mining profitability continues surpassing Bitcoin’s by $1 billion in the last two years.
The closest GPU mineable coin to Ethereum in terms of profitability is Ethereum Classic. Notably, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin in his speech at EthCC, addressing concerns of those who are against the Merge that would see Ethereum migrate to proof-of-stake (PoS), encouraged them to consider using Ethereum Classic, calling it a perfectly fine chain. However, at current price levels, despite a 155% increase in July, the mining profitability is just 3% of that of Ethereum.
Miners have already moved to improve the development activity on these smaller GPU mineable proof-of-work (PoW) chains. Last month, AntPool invested $10 million to support the development of the Ethereum Classic network.
It is worth noting that the Ethereum Merge is just over a month away, provided all goes well with the Merge on the final testnet known as Goerli.
While the Merge promises a host of benefits for the network, it is understandably a nightmare for miners. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at the $1,684 price point, down 6.31% in the last 24 hours but up 6.51% in the last seven days.
View full text