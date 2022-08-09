Ankr Launches ANKR Token Staking on its Infrastructure Layer

Ankr is a well-known Web3 infrastructure provider and has recently announced a big milestone in its roadmap.

The crux of Ankr is providing critical infrastructure that enables blockchain networks to run faster and more reliably. This happens by connecting a global network of operators of enterprise-grade nodes with Web3 developers, enterprises, and dApps to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions.

Now, Ankr reveals token staking – a ‘monumental’ upgrade that enables staking on the infrastructure layer.

The launch of ANKR token staking will allow users to participate in the growth of various Web3 systems.

Speaking on the matter was Greg Gopman, Chief Marketing Officer at Ankr, who said:

Today marks a monumental achievement for Ankr. One where we have moved from a centralized infrastructure provider to a truly decentralized protocol solution, where token holders can contribute and earn across the network with us. This puts Ankr in a class of its own, as not only one of the best technology companies in the industry but one of the best pure plays for aligning with Multichain growth across web3.

to earn the right to serve RPC traffic coming to the Ankr Network, node providers have to stake 100,000 ANKR to their nodes, which would then act as an insurance deposit. ANKR holders can then stake their tokens to support nodes and earn rewards. Of all the rewards that come to the independent nodes, 70% goes to the node, which is then broken down into 49% for the staking insurance pool (individual stakers) and 51% for the node providers. 30% of the total goes to the Ankr Treasury which is controlled by the Ankr DAO.

