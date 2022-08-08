Samsung Collaborates With Theta Labs For Forthcoming Galaxy NFT Ecosystem

Source: Today NFT News

SNEAK PEEK

Samsung and Theta Labs have collaborated on a collection of NFTs, accompanying the launch of the latest Galaxy phones.

Rare digital collectibles will be given to those who pre-order the phones in South Korea.

The partnership will allow Theta to enhance the adoption of blockchain technology.

To run an NFT ecosystem for the latest series of Galaxy phones, Samsung has signed a MOU or memorandum of understanding with its partners that also includes Theta Labs.

According to the company, consumer experience innovation can be promoted through the NFT ecosystem by linking the virtual world through perks in the real world.

It's great to partner with @Samsung again to launch the largest ever offline NFT utility campaign with some of the largest S Korean retailers… @SamsungNewsroom https://t.co/u0W8uMEroI — Mitch Liu | Theta Network (@mitchliu) August 8, 2022

The popular brand hopes that non-fungible tokens offer practical advantages like discounts for customers as well as an authentication tool. More information will be confirmed on August 10 at a phone unveiling event.

Samsung has scheduled the launch of Galaxy Fold 4 at the event.

Theta Labs will issue the Galaxy NFTs while Allink will provide authentication services.

Theta Networks co-founder Mitch Liu has shared that Theta will launch the world’s largest offline NFT utility campaign.

"We’re launching the world’s largest ever offline NFT utility campaign, where more than 100,000 NFT holders can use their Theta NFT online and offline through ThetaPass technology" @mitchliu @ThetaDrop In partnership with @Samsung https://t.co/x8RHfhIrZd https://t.co/la69gimXc8 — Theta Network (@Theta_Network) August 8, 2022

Using the ThetaPass technology, 100,000 NFT plus NFT owners can utilize Theta NFT both online and offline. Theta will expand retail and e-commerce stores as well as utility to increase the perks for owners of Samsung NFT.

Earlier, Theta Networks and Samsung collaborated for a project on NFT digital collectibles celebrating the launch of Galaxy S22 and S8 Tablet.

Buyers of pre-order in Korea will get free NFTs upon registration on ThetaDrop, Theta Network’s NFT marketplace.

During that time, Liu said that the partnership shows Theta blockchain technology’s universal adoption. He also emphasized on creating a long-term community using the opportunity.Previously, Today NFT News reported Samsung’s another partnership when Nifty Gateway united with Samsung to create the ‘First-Ever Smart TV NFT Platform’

The post Samsung collaborates with Theta Labs for forthcoming galaxy NFT ecosystem appeared first on Today NFT News.