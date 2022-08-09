Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-09 11:45
The CEO of Galaxy Digital – Mike Novogratz – thinks it is unlikely for bitcoin to push beyond the $30,000 price tag soon. He expects its valuation to hover between $20K and $30K for a while, which could be a good opportunity for investors to increase their exposure.
Bitcoin has been trading below $30,000 for nearly two months now. At one point in June, it even dropped to $17,500, infusing panic and uncertainty in the crypto space. In the past few weeks, though, the asset managed to stabilize itself above the $20K level and currently sits above $23K.

Far Away From the Mania in 2021

Mike Novogratz – top executive of Galaxy Digital and an outspoken supporter of the digital asset industry – is not so optimistic regarding bitcoin’s price in the short term. In a recent interview, he said investors should be grateful if the asset does not drop below $20,000.
“Will Bitcoin get through $30,000 on this move up? We will see – I’m doubtful. I think we’re going to probably be in this range now. I quite frankly would be happy if we’re in a $20,000, $22,000, or $30,000 range for a while.”
The billionaire explained his thesis with the lack of institutional flows into the industry. He thinks the current situation couldn’t be compared to the “mania” in 2021 and 2017 when numerous corporations and prominent companies entered crypto’s ecosystem.
Such example was the electric vehicle giant – Tesla – which bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in February last year. However, several weeks ago, the firm cashed out $936 million of its stash.
Subsequently, Novogratz gave his two cents on Ethereum and its possible development after switching to Proof-of-Stake. The Merge should give the protocol a significant push and boost Ether’s price above $2,200, he noted.

BTC Needs Time to Recover

Two months ago, Novogratz displayed a rather similar stance, saying the primary cryptocurrency is “here to stay” despite its notorious price swings and unsatisfying current condition. The market, though, needs time to turn bullish and restore confidence among investors.
He further classified BTC, the cryptocurrency sector, and Web3 as “great technologies” and opined that more than 130 million individuals still see the leading digital asset as an appropriate investment tool:
“What happened with lots of great technologies, including Bitcoin, crypto, and Web3, is that prices got ahead of themselves… I don’t think crypto is going away.”
The post Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text