Axie Infinity says a major marketplace update is now live

The Axie Infinity team announced in a blog post on Monday that a major marketplace update is now live. The team said it had deployed a new marketplace contract that supports ERC 1155. NFT Runes & Charms will be ERC 1155 tokens. Hence, this upgrade is key to entering Origin Phase 3.

Furthermore, the new marketplace has been optimized for performance and stability to support future growth. Following this update, all current listings have been pulled. This means that any Axies players who wish to sell through the marketplace must be re-listed, the team added.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.