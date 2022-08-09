copy link
create picture
more
Algorand Foundation partners with Boston University to support African Farmers
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-09 11:10
The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with Boston University and Hello Tractor to develop an application where local farmers can share access to tractors.
According to the Algorand Foundation, this project is the first to combine blockchain technology and contract theory to help firms ‘leapfrog’ institutional and infrastructure problems in Africa and other developing countries and drive the formation of pro-poor, inclusive digital ecosystems.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network." ALGO is trading at $0.3523 at press time, down by more than 4% in the last 24 hours.
View full text