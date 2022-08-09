copy link
OpenOcean integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on multiple blockchains
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-09 11:05
The Chainlink team announced that OpenOcean has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon blockchains. OpenOcean is a DeFi and CeFi aggregator. The integration means that OpenOcean now has access to high-quality price data needed to help build reliable limit orders in DeFi.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1.6% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $8.554 at press time.
