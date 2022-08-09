As a reward for loyal customers, STEPN plans to offer earning opportunities in $GMT. Depending on the number of active $GMT earners, $GMT’s earning power changes every 5 minutes.

After three years, GMT’s earnings will have dropped to half. For users to qualify for earning GMT, they must have at least three energies (within the same realm).

There will be four earning pools launched by STEPN:

Classic Pool (Classic Sneakers will receive 20 percent of $GMT earnings throughout the day)

(Classic Sneakers will receive 20 percent of $GMT earnings throughout the day) Rainbow Pool (for Rainbow Sneakers to take 30 percent of the $GMT earned during the course of the day)

(for Rainbow Sneakers to take 30 percent of the $GMT earned during the course of the day) Rainbow Plus Pool (for Rainbow Plus Sneakers to take 50 percent of the $GMT earnings for the entire day)

(for Rainbow Plus Sneakers to take 50 percent of the $GMT earnings for the entire day) The Schadenfreude Pool (for Rainbow Infinite Sneakers rules will be announced by STEPN at a later time).

Thanks for joining our #STEPN twitter spaces today. Read all about our #GMT earning plans here :https://t.co/zGYNoQmnkK — STEPN | Public Beta Phase IV (@Stepnofficial) August 8, 2022

The post GMT Earning plans launched by STEPN Today appeared first on Coinfea.