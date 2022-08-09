copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-09)
Binance
2022-08-09 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -0.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,630 and $24,248 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,782, down by -1.50%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX, SPELL, and MULTI, up by 21%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Vitalik Buterin Suggests Stealth Addresses for Private NFT Ownership
- Coca Cola Launches Its New NFT On The Polygon Network
- Number Of Crypto ATMs Installed Worldwide Reaches New Milestone
- Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Regain Traction Despite The Crypto Winter: Glassnode
- Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador: Tourism Spike is Thanks to Bitcoin
- Chainlink Will Not Support Ethereum Forks After the Merge
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $3M Last Week - CoinSharesCoinShares' latest weekly flows report showed $3M of inflows into crypto investment products last week.
- Dogecoin Is Serving More Purpose Than Cardano, Claims Mark Cuban
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 1st-Aug 7th): Cryptos Reclaim Vital Support
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1084 (-1.47%)
- ETH: $1772.32 (-0.09%)
- BNB: $323.1 (-2.45%)
- XRP: $0.376 (-1.80%)
- ADA: $0.5313 (-3.22%)
- SOL: $42.11 (-1.59%)
- DOT: $9.04 (-2.16%)
- DOGE: $0.07191 (+0.98%)
- AVAX: $27.85 (-3.30%)
- MATIC: $0.9163 (-2.51%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- IDEX/BUSD (+21%)
- SPELL/BUSD (+12%)
- MULTI/BUSD (+12%)
