Binance Market Update (2022-08-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -0.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,630 and $24,248 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,782, down by -1.50%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX , SPELL , and MULTI , up by 21%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: