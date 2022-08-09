ETC Cooperative Urges ETHPoW To Drop Ethereum Fork (ETHW) Plan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETC Cooperative Urges ETHPoW To Drop Ethereum Fork (ETHW) Plan

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-08-09 08:58
As the discussions related to Ethereum PoW hard fork turn into a heated battle, ETC Cooperative sends an open letter to prominent miner Chandler Guo, the mastermind of the Ethereum PoW hard fork. ETC Cooperative, the organization supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC) project, strongly believes the “Ethereum PoW fork won’t work.”

ETC Cooperative Open Letter to ETHPoW Miner Chandler Guo

In an open letter to Chandler Guo, ETC Cooperative explains why they believe the Ethereum PoW hard fork would not work. Also, forking Ethereum will be the hardest thing to do now.
“At the time of the ETH/ETC chain split, supporting ETC was the simplest thing in the world to do – just keep mining. Just keep running the same client software. It was a zero-effort thing to do. The hard coordination work was all on the pro-fork side.”
In order to fork Ethereum, Chandler Guo and his team need to fork Geth, Erigon, Besu, and Nethermind codebases. Thereafter, the team must remove the proof-of-stake (PoS) transition logic that Ethereum Foundation has updated over time. Only then, Chandler Guo’s team will be able to disable the difficulty bomb and update the Chain ID to provide replay protection.
Another hard thing to do is persuade mining software authors to make changes to their mining software. Unlike the client code, many mining software are closed-source, which restricts other developers to make changes.
Moreover, Chandler Guo and his team need to convince wallet providers, exchanges, and other parties to support ETHW. Also, it is critical to work with node operators to install and run a new working client software.
Coordinating all of these will be hard and time-consuming. ETC Cooperative claims completing Ethererum PoW hard fork on time is impossible, even if Chandler Guo completes all required changes. The Merge is only weeks away.
There is no information on the website ethereumpow.org, blog posts, articles, tutorials, or other documentation related to client and software development. Open-source development is critical for any project to establish trust.
Stablecoins (USDT, USDC, etc.) will support Ethereum (ETH) or else they will go to zero. Most DeFi projects will be broken as everything in DeFi is built around stablecoins. Also, NFTs would not be recognized or supported on the ETHPoW chain.
“At the time of the ETH/ETC split there was no Defi or custodial stablecoins, so nothing really broke. Now, most of the value on ETH is in the form of tokens, not just the native Ether. So the new chain will be pretty useless to existing ETH users.”
Dragonfly Research’s article explains why “Ethereum is now unforkable.”

Vitalik Buterin, Barry Silbert, AntPool Support Ethereum Classic

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin criticizes the EthereumPoW project, saying they are “simply trying to make a quick buck.” He believes Ethereum miners can move to Ethereum Classic (ETC) post-Merge.
Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group, parent of Grayscale, Genesis Trading, and Foundry, encourages ETH miners to switch to ETC. He is also one of the top supporters of the Ethereum Classic ecosystem.
Mining pool giant AntPool and its CEO Leon Lyu recently announced $10 million to support the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. Leon Lyu commits further investments in the projects.
View full text